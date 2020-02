I WOULD like to congratulate Artistic Licence Theatre Company for its performance last week of When We Are Married.

It was one of the best shows I've seen in the Torch for a long time and my friend and I really enjoyed all aspects of the play.

So, thank you, to you all for a wonderful evening and well done.

I look forward to an opportunity to seeing your anniversary presentations next year.

JANET BOWEN,

Milford Haven