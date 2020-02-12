ARE you looking to make or update your will but worried about the cost?

Do it for free with Tenovus Cancer Care.

During the month of March, Tenovus Cancer Care is offering anyone aged 50 or over the chance to make or update their will for free.

For many of us it’s on the to-do list, it’s important you have one but it’s an expense few of us can afford. Did you know 60 per cent of people living in Wales haven’t written a will?

We know talking about making a will can also be difficult. That’s why we have a team who are always here to help, make sure all questions are answered and that you’re looked after by a local solicitor.

There is no obligation to leave us anything in your will, but leaving just one per cent can help us provide treatment, emotional support and practical advice to where it matters most; the heart of the community, we really hope you’d consider doing so.

With your support, we are working hard to create a world where no-one dies of cancer.

Visit tenovuscancercare.org.uk/freewills or give me a call on 029 2076 8856 to have a free and confidential chat.

LOUISE SWINDELL,

Fundraiser for Tenovus Cancer Care