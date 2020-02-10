KEY concerns threatening growth in the Pembrokeshire tourism industry have been under discussion in the county.

The threat of a tourism tax, unregulated holiday letting, efficient broadband for businesses and the lack of opportunity for micro and small businesses to access funding for business development were highlighted at a meeting in the offices of Pembrokeshire Tourism.

The team welcomed Suzy Davies AM, chair of the cross-party tourism group at the Welsh Assembly, who spoke about the vital role of Pembrokeshire Tourism in ensuring the views of the country’s tourism operators continue to be represented in Cardiff Bay.

She also learned more about some of the tourism successes that have been celebrated in the county.

Last Wednesday saw another great Supplier to Buyer event at Withybush Showground which welcomed over 400 visitors and 63 suppliers.

This was delivered in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council and the Bucanier project.

The annual Pembrokeshire Tourism Summit takes place at Rhosygilwen on February 26, with speakers focusing on tourism trends, and what the trade can do to help drive business in the coming year and beyond.

Nominations in the Dog Friendly Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards close on February 24, with the presentation taking place at Meadow House, Amroth on April 30.

On March 20, Pembrokeshire Tourism welcomes Basil, Sybil and Manuel to Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth for the Faulty Towers Dining Experience. Tickets include a three-course set dinner and two-hour interactive show.

The Pembrokeshire Tourism team, in association with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, will be holding a talk on March 24 in St Florence village hall aimed at ensuring that accommodation businesses - including Airbnb properties - are compliant with fire regulations.

For information and tickets for all these events contact Pembrokeshire Tourism on 01646 622228 or info@holiday-pembrokeshire.co.uk