A PEMBROKESHIRE attraction has been named Wales' Venue of the Year by disabled access charity Euan's Guide.

This is the second year in a row that Folly Farm has gained the accolade, and has done so for the steps it has taken to make its family-friendly experience as accessible as possible.

Both its Big Wheel and land train can accommodate a wheelchair user and there is also a Changing Places toilet on site.

This includes a hoist, an adult-sized changing table, a privacy screen, and space for a wheelchair user and up to two carers, in addition to the facilities found in an accessible toilet. These toilets are used by more than 250,000 people across the UK.

Euan MacDonald, co-founder of Euan’s Guide said: “Folly Farm has once again been named the Welsh Venue of the Year because of their commitment to making everyone feel welcome and ensuring all of their visitors have a great day out.”

Emma Owen, PR officer at Folly Farm said that everyone at the attraction was delighted with the award.

She added: “We strive to ensure all guests have a wonderful experience with us and make a visit to our venue as inclusive as possible. It’s rewarding to know our guests feel we offer an outstanding welcome for disabled guests.”

Disabled people nominated hundreds of venues for the awards., and Folly Farm is one of eight regional winners.

Euansguide.com is the disabled access review website where disabled people, their family, friends and carers can find and share reviews on the accessibility of venues around the UK and beyond.

The charity was founded in 2013 by Euan MacDonald MBE - a powerchair user - and his sister Kiki after Euan was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and a lack of disabled access made everyday experiences stressful.

The website now holds thousands of reviews and is an invaluable tool for many disabled people.