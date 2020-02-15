ON February 3 some of the children participating in the SaveEasy Credit Union-run savings club at Pembroke Dock Community School visited their local branch for a money-themed morning.

Daniel Jones, branch development manager, said: "We were excited to welcome the young savers' to our office so they could role-play what it is like to work at the credit union.

“We also put on a fun money-themed lesson highlighting the importance of saving. Each child earned a 'Gr8 Saver' badge for their contribution to the lesson and we've displayed all their hard work in our office too.

“SaveEasy Credit Union is committed to teaching children how to save during their formative years creating a habit that will last a lifetime. We are planning to continue our office-based lessons in the future."

Janine Marenghi, general manager, added: "We had a really great morning teaching the children who attended more about money and are actively looking for more schools to become School Savers! partners. Please get in touch with us via email: info@saveeasycreditunion.co.uk or by telephone: 01554 770867."

SaveEasy Credit Union has two branches in Pembrokeshire: 18 Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock tel. 01646 682389 and 16 Market Street, Haverfordwest tel. 01437 766114.

The credit union also provides adult savings accounts, loans and community accounts, all of which are run on a not-for-profit basis.