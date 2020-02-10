GOODWICK'S Ocean Lab enjoyed a surprise visit from actor Luke Evans last week.

The Dracula Untold, Alienist and Girl on the train star was filming around the Fishguard Harbour and the port as part of ITV's new three part drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

This major three-part true crime drama about the notorious John Cooper Pembrokeshire murders is currently being filmed in the county.

The drama is adapted from the true crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill.

Luke Evans takes the role of Steve Wilkins.

"He was in the middle of shooting so not really in a position to be sociable but seemed very amenable and modest," said Sea Trust founder Cliff Benson who snapped a selfie with the star at the Ocean Lab.

"He got changed in our yellow submarine All the girls were very excited, I guess he is a bit of a hunk."

Another Goodwick resident who got to meet the star was Monty the labrador, along with his owner Kristina Harries.

"One of my friends who owns a dog grooming salon in Milford, Woofers Dog Groomers, heard they were looking for a black labrador to play the dog of a retired detective who was on the Cooper case when the murders happened back in the late 80s," she said.

"She knew I had a lovely labrador, so they called me. It was very surreal taking part in the filming of a mini-series. I felt part of the crew.

"It went very well, everyone was so nice. Luke Evans was very down to earth and absolutely loved my dog Monty."