Ambitious proposals to redevelop the South Quay site in Pembroke into a vibrant, modern heritage hub will be shared with the community at a public engagement event at Pembroke Town Hall on Tuesday, 25th February.

Cllr Paul Miller, the Cabinet Member for Economic Development, invites the public to join him between 4pm and 7pm, to give their feedback on the design teams’ concept proposals for the first phase which consists of refurbishing the derelict properties at 4, 5, and 6 Castle Terrace and creating a new visitor centre, library and café.

The event will give the public the opportunity to view the design teams’ images and plans, ask questions and chat to the architects, project managers and officers from the council’s regeneration and development teams. There will also be a short presentation at 5pm, repeated at 6pm.

Comments will also be sought on a public realm scheme connecting Northgate Street to the new café level and initial proposals for landscaping the gardens (known as ‘burgage plots’) behind the Castle Terrace properties.

The redevelopment of South Quay is a key element of Pembrokeshire County Council’s regeneration programme, said Cllr Miller.

“I’m committed to investing in Pembroke, in particular the South Quay site which was ignored for years by the previous administration,” he said.

“Working with the Pembroke community I know we’re going to deliver a really vibrant and exciting future for South Quay and for Pembroke.”

The project team assembled and led by the county council to deliver the scheme comprise DarntonB3 Architecture as the principal designer, Roger Casey Associates for structural assessments, Atkins for landscape input, and Faithful and Gould providing a coordinating project management role.

Jamie Brewster of DarntonB3 Architecture said the proposals attempt to respond to the views expressed at the initial public engagement session in August, where the local community and stakeholders were invited to put forward suggestions for the future of South Quay.

“We’ve listened to the feedback and are looking forward to sharing our designs with the public,” he said.