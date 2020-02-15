PEMBROKE Dock-based ocean energy company Bombora has announced the appointment of a new member to its board of directors.

Andrew Buglass joins Bombora at a critical time as the team prepare to deploy the full-scale 1.5MW mWave™ Pembrokeshire Demonstration Project later in 2020.

At the same time Bombora is progressing wave park opportunities in Lanzarote and developing a global project pipeline.

Richard Beresford, chairman of Bombora’s board, said: “Andrew’s commercial acumen and energy industry background will be a great addition to the business to support Bombora’s strategic growth plans. I am very pleased to announce his appointment to the Board.”

Bombora has developed a ground-breaking wave energy converter called mWave™, poised to realise the untapped potential of ocean energy.

As ocean waves pass over mWave, invisibly located below the sea’s surface, its rubber membranes inflate and deflate, pumping air through a turbine to generate clean electricity. Bombora’s mWave is unique among wave energy converters as it addresses the ‘cost of energy’, ‘scalability’ and ‘ocean wave survivability’ challenges.

Andrew said: “Bombora is at a very exciting stage of development, with significant growth opportunities to deliver nearshore, offshore and integrated ocean energy solutions. Bombora will make a significant contribution to achieving global energy transition goals. I have been very impressed with the innovation and professionalism within the company and I am excited to join this highly skilled and committed team.”