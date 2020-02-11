A SPECIAL event for a special birthday was recently held in Pembroke Dock’s Pater Hall.

On February 1, Daisy Vernon of Park Street, Pembroke Dock celebrated her birthday at the hall, with a celebratory tea party attended by 53 guests, friends & family.

Mrs Vernon’s daughter, Margaret Maitland-Jones, said: “My mother was born in Pembroke Dock on February 1, 1920 and, other than a short break during the war, has lived her whole life in Pembroke Dock. My mother’s grandfather transferred from Portsmouth to Pembroke Dock to take on the role of Superintendent of Docks in connection with the construction of the Royal Naval Dockyard.

“She attended Llanion School and on leaving school went to work at Taylors haberdashery and ironmongery shop in Dimond Street (now Dorina’s).”

Mrs Vernon was married for 68 years to Joe Vernon until his death and has two daughters, Margaret and Sheila.

She was a regular member of St Teilo’s Church in Pembroke Dock, being both a member of the choir and a Sunday School teacher.

She was also an active member of the Royal British Legion having served as a standard bearer for the women’s branch.

Speaking after the Pater Hall party, Margaret said: “The party went very well, beautifully catered by Victoria’s Vintage Teas and with 53 friends and family in attendance including the deputy mayor and his wife.

“My mother summed the event up as amazing and wonderful.”