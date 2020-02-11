FRIENDS and family have rushed to help a well-known Tenby man severely injured in a crash last week.

Richard Jones suffered life changing injuries in the crash on Friday, February 7 on the A40 as he travelled towards Carmarthen from St Clears.

An online fundraiser was set up through friend Nathan Lee Palmer on Facebook with an initial target of £10,000.

But within hours hundreds of people had donated, taking the total to more than £9,400 by Tuesday morning and rising rapidly.

The fundraising page said: "The accident has left Richard in a critical condition in hospital but he is fighting through like the champ he is.

"The injuries have been life changing, but he’ll come back stronger than ever and we’ll all be here to support him every step of the way.

"Richard has a fantastic and loving family who have agreed for us to set up this page for him.

"On behalf of the family, we all know Richard would be so touched and thankful for the love and support received for the past few days and the future to come.

"Any donations would be tremendously helpful towards the costs of treatment, care and a prosthetic leg, we all know that he will need in the months to come.

"Whatever the amount you donate it will be much appreciated and this will go along way to get Richie back again.

"Richard's family are so overwhelmed by the love and support received and want to say a massive thank you in advance.

"We all love you mate. Keep fighting and stay strong."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Police said: "The driver was travelling along the A40 from St Clears towards Carmarthen, when his silver Toyota Hilux was involved in a collision at the junction with the B4312, Travellers Rest.

"Did you see it, or do you have dash cam footage of the pick-up travelling down the A40 towards Carmarthen, from St Clears?

"If you can help us, please get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit online at http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, via email at contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101.

"It's important you quote reference DP-20200207-161 so our busy call handlers can marry your information to the correct incident as quickly as possible.

"If you were caught in the significant delays, thank you for your patience. Our officers really do value your support at these times."

To support the fundraiser see www.facebook.com/donate/2754874921307971/