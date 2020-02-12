AN APPLICATION for a guest house in the centre of Angle to open to what objectors described a “nightclub hours” could turn the village into another Tenby, attracting “rowdy hen and possibly stag weekends,” objectors have warned.

Applicant The Globe – Angle Ltd seeks, among other conditions, openings as late as 2.30am seven days a week to the public, 2am Friday-Sunday recorded music and dance performances, and late-night refreshments available as late as 5am, with alcohol served up to 1am.

The application is to be heard at tomorrow’s February 13 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee.

Concerns have been raised about some of the wording of the application, with the community council asking about many of the proposals, with the 2.30am opening to the general public drawing many questions.

“As the venue is open to its residents anyway, does this mean that anyone will have access? If so, this raises concerns about the encouragement of antisocial drinking and impact on other aspects of village life.”

Among those objecting, numerous concerns have been raised.

“Angle is a quiet village; it is not Tenby! Hosting rowdy hen and possibly stag weekends concerns me. We have no regular public transport or village shop,” wrote one objector, adding: “Whilst the Globe may offer extra services for self-catering visitors, this application seems to be in line with a hotel/ event application.”

Another stated: “Allowing what amounts to nightclub hours to this applicant would not be suitable for our small village.”

Concerns were also raised about a potential increase in traffic.

“These proposed activities will completely disrupt the village community and remove the rural calm, which is so attractive to current residents and numerous family visitors,” said one objector.

Another wrote: “This will mean a significant increase in noisy traffic on the roads late at night. There are no pavements on this section of the street and this will also make the road more dangerous and also a risk to the safety of children.”