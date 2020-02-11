A former head girl of Tenby's Greenhill School is putting her best foot forward on a 79 kilometre charity trek through Cambodia next month.

Dani Harries will be taking up the challenge for Tŷ Hafan, the children's hospice in Wales, which needs £4.5m every year to be able to keep its doors open.

The cause is particularly close to Dani's heart as for the past 11 months she has worked for Tŷ Hafan as its PR manager.

She said: "Although the challenge I'm taking on is nothing in comparison to the challenges the children and their families at the hospice face every day, I've been able to witness, first-hand, how much Tŷ Hafan means to them and how much of a difference even the smallest fundraising can make.

"I'm hoping I can make even the tiniest bit of difference and help the charity continue providing the life-changing care to those who need it most.

"Ty Hafan is such a happy place, and the atmosphere is all about memory-making. It's the most rewarding job being able to raise money and awareness for it."

Dani, 25, originally from Broadmoor, will be amongst 25 people making the five-day trek between Siem Reap and Angkor Wat, and fundraising has already smashed the £50,000 mark.

Dani is also organising a concert in aid of Tŷ Hafan at Letterston Memorial Hall on February 28 at 7pm, featuring Bella Voce ladies choir, the Goodwick Brass Band and harpist Isabel Harries, who is her cousin. Tickets will be available on the door.

To sponsor Dani's Tŷ Hafan fundraiser, see Dani's Cambodia Trek on JustGiving.