NEARLY £9,000 has been splashed out by caring customers and friends to help Narberth Swimming Pool.

Pembrokeshire's first community-run pool had to delay its re-opening following Christmas and the new year period after its circulation pump failed.

The pool's former manager and swimming teacher, Jenny Price, launched a fundraising appeal after she heard about the problem with the pump, and everything snowballed from there.

The money raised so far is approaching double the target set.

Jenny said this week: "I just can't say how wonderful the response from the community has been. It's allowed us to cover most of the cost of the replacement of the pump and repairs to our pump. I am still amazed at the response we have had."

"We have reconditioned the old pump and got it back on within a few days, and been able to purchase a new pump and also pay for the installing of it. This should ensure that we will not be in this situation again."

The money, donated by individuals, organisations and businesses, has also helped update the pool's plant room and filtration system.

Jenny is one of four trustees for the charity SwimNarberth, which saved the pool from closure by Pembrokeshire County Council in 2014. The charity now runs the facility, with the Friends of Narberth Pool responsible for the constant fundraising needed to cover the pool's costs and keep prices affordable for the local community.