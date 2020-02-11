Class B drugs were found in a Haverfordwest man’s rucksack, a court has heard.

David Griffin, of Bryn Seion, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 4.

He pleaded guilty to possession of 1.5 grams of herbal cannabis.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police spotted Griffin, 42, standing in a dark area of a car park in Quay Street, Haverfordwest, just after 7pm on November 28.

“He was carrying a large camouflage coloured rucksack and the officers could smell cannabis when they spoke to him.”

Griffin informed the officers he had just smoked a joint, and cannabis and a grinder were found when his bag was searched.

The cannabis had an estimate street value of £10.

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “He accepts possession of cannabis is illegal. We are dealing with a very small amount in this instance.”

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered Griffin to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs and paraphernalia.