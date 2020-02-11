TENDERS are being sought for the refurbishment of Haverfordwest’s former Post Office sorting office.

The Grade 2 listed Quay Street building is being developed through community group Haverhub as a community space.

Haverhub directors Jerry Evans and Gitti Coats are overseeing the building and grants to hopefully see an impressive venue open for the county town.

They are seeking tenders through the public procurement site Sell2Wales.

“Many good local building companies are on Sell2Wales already,” said project director Gitti Coats.

“But we know a number don’t use the site. However, because Haverhub has secured Welsh Government Grants for this exciting renovation, there are lots of processes that have to be followed.

“We really want all that new funding coming into Haverfordwest to give a boost to local firms – both builders and mechanical and electrical systems (M&E) contractors for the heating and electrics.

“Therefore, I urge people to let local builders know today’s the day to go onto Sell2Wales – and look for Haverhub CIC. M&E tender documents are due for return on February 20 at noon, and a main tender for the building is due for return around February 25.

Gitti added: “Until we get the tenders back and know when builders can start, we can’t confirm opening dates, but we will keep the public fully informed. It will be possible for people to start booking the new spaces in the main building, we hope, around September. There will be offices upstairs for collaborative workspaces and small businesses, and a lovely big hall for classes, markets, events and concerts in the stunning former post office.”

See sell2wales.gov.wales and search for Haverhub.