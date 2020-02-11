Storm Dennis is expected to bring wind and rain to Pembrokeshire this weekend, the Met Office has announced.

Not expected to be extreme as last weekends Storm Ciara, Storm Dennis is still expected to bring widespread strong winds and heavy rain.

A yellow alert for rain has been put in place from noon on Saturday, February 15, until midday Sunday, while the wind is expected to die down by midnight on Saturday.

The Met Office said: "Heavy rain associated with Storm Dennis is expected to move east across England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.

"Accumulations of 15 to 30 mm are expected widely, with 50 to 70 mm across parts of the higher ground in the west.

"This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.

"Gusts of 50 mph are expected widely inland, with around 60 mph in places.

"Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely."