Mrs J Y George

Wolfscastle

It is with great sadness that we report the sudden death of Mrs Juliette Yvonne George of Wolfscastle. She passed away at her home on 1st November at the age of 90.

Julie, originally from Southampton, moved to Wolfscastle in 1967 when she married local man Mr Tommy George. They had two daughters Sian and Carys. Julie helped Tommy run their hardware/ironmongery store in Letterston until his death in 1998, after which she finally retired in 2000.

Julie had a very strong faith and a keen lifelong interest in the Bible. She loved ballroom dancing, music, gardening and travelling, but loved nothing more than being with her family. Her two grandchildren Jessica and Keiran brought her great joy.

The funeral was held at the Chapel of Rest in Fishguard on 12th November. The service was conducted by Mr Tony Bramhall.

Principal mourners were Sian (daughter) Carys and Christopher (daughter & partner) Jessica and Dan (granddaughter & husband) Keiran (grandson) Adrian Pearson (brother) Justine and Lee (niece & husband) along with other family and friends too numerous to mention.

The bearers were Keiran George, Dan George-McGowan, Christopher Reynolds and Gordie John. All four wore pale pink ties to reflect Julie’s love of the colour pink, whilst others wore something sparkly as a tribute to her love of all things sparkly and pretty.

There were family flowers only. With donations in lieu if desired to the Stroke Association c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons, Fishguard who carried out the funeral arrangements.

Mr N J Williams

Hundleton

A VERY large congregation gathered at Gilead Chapel, Friday 30th August 2019, to pay their respects to the late Newman John Williams of Hundleton.

Aged 80, John passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on 15th August with wife Hilary and sons Mark, Jonathan and Phillip by his bedside. John had been in intensive care after an accident whilst umpiring a cricket match.

John grew up in Wallaston and attended Pwllcrochan School. He then moved on to Pembroke Dock Grammar School and moved house to Hundleton.

John was an electrician by trade , serving his apprenticeship with Hancocks but spent most of his working life at Texaco.

John and Hilary wed in 1962 and spent 57 years of married life together. John has enjoyed a healthy retirement doing the things he loved most, having his family nearby, Cricket umpiring and gardening. John was a family man and a village man. He served as a member of the Hundleton Community Council for years, Governor at Orielton CP School and is well known in the village.

Although John enjoyed all sports his passion was cricket. For his village team Hundleton CC he has been Captain, Groundsman, Secretary and President. He was an umpire for over 30 years in Pembrokeshire cricket as well as umpiring Welsh Cup Finals, Glamorgan 2nds and Minor Counties.

John will be missed by many, he lived a full life and leaves his family proud memories to cherish.

Family left to mourn his passing are his wife Hilary, Mark & Jan, Jonathan & Sharon, Phillip & Jo, (Son’s and Daughter-in-laws); Rebecca & Alan (Granddaughter and husband), Adam and Joe (Grandson and partner), Nia, Rhys, Iwan and Max (Grandchildren); Pearl and Colin (Sister and brother in law), Marcelle (sister in law); Jean and Billy (sister in law and brother in law) Nieces and nephews, together with family and friends too numerous to mention.

The bearers were Colin Phillips (brother in law), Richard Williams (nephew),Chris Stapleton (Hundleton CC), Steve Williams (Hundleton CC), Richard Scriven and Jonathan Willington (Pembrokeshire Association of Cricket Officials).

There were family flowers only, with donations, in lieu if desired to Wales Air Ambulance, ICU Cardiff University Hospital and ITU Withybush Hospital.

The service was conducted by Rev Jonathan Kirk, accompanied by Rev Norman Gilbert and Rev Bernard Lewis, organist Mrs Christine Lloyd. Funeral arrangements by John Roberts & Son, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock.

Mrs A McManamon

Milford Haven

Mrs Audrey McManamon died peacefully at her home in Haven Drive on Wednesday November 6 aged 80.

Audrey was born at 25 Gwilli Road in 1939 and was the second daughter after Margaret to Jack and Mabel Gwilliam. She was fortunate to remain a Hakin resident all her Life.

Audrey went to Hubberston school before moving on to Milford Central where she was remembered as being bright and intelligent with a passion for English Literature.

She could always be found with her nose in a book and was a prolific reader on a grand scale and read all the classics at an early age. After finishing school she started work making ice skates in a factory in Pembroke dock, catching a bus to Neyland then onto the ferry to Hobbs Point where she met her husband Pat McManamon, who was here working, but originated from Ireland.

They married in 1961 and celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary last July. They went on to have six children three boys and three girls and as they all moved on to start school Audrey started work at Dyfed Laundry where she remained until her retirement.

She was a keen supporter of international Welsh Rugby and loved football too, supplying half time oranges for Hakin United on the old cockle bank when younger and also cheering on Arsenal in later life. She was well known in the Hakin area and was a volunteer for Hubberston Community Association - helping out at the local play park and attending fundraising activities.

The principle mourners are: Pat (husband); Margaret Sanderson (sister); Alison & Michael Nugent (daughter & son in law); Andrew & Margaret McManamon (son & daughter in law); Patrick McManamon (son) Philip & Linda McManamon (son & daughter in law) Jayne Hegarty & Richard Whealans (daughter & partner) Joanne & Martin Waterman (daughter & son in law) Emily, Lauren, Aaron, Kirsten, Alun, Staci, Patrick, Jack, Rhiannon, Sian, Ffion, Gareth, Emma, Oliver, Saoirse, Gwilym, Alex & Catrin (grandchildren) Grace, Ruby, Isla, Evie, Brynley & Lilli (great grandchildren) The family would like to pass on their heartfelt thanks to Dr Weaver, the district nurses and surgery staff at Robert Street Practice. The staff at Ward 10 Withybush Hospital and the Care at Home Team in Pembroke who showed mum and our family kindness and respect throughout the past 6 months.

The Funeral arrangements were carried out by Tom Newing & Sons.

The funeral service was held at St Francis RC church on Tuesday 12th November by Father Paul Osunyikanmi followed by interment at Milford Haven cemetery.

There were family flowers only with donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Mp D P Burgoyne

Milford Haven

DAVID Patrick Burgoyne, of Castle Hall Drive, Blackbridge, Milford Haven, died at home, at the age of 69, on October 16, 2019.

A native of Galway, Ireland, Mr Burgoyne spent most of his working life in the maintenance department of Pembroke Refinery. He retired from his job as an integrity co-ordinator in 2015.

He enjoyed travelling and watching rugby. His main interest was his family and he loved spending time with his five grandchildren.

He was an active parishioner at St Francis Catholic Church, Milford Haven and was chair of governors at St Francis Catholic School.

He was predeceased by his wife, the late Gillian Burgoyne. Left to mourn are Emma, Elton, Lloyd and Cerys Allen (daughter and family) and Kate, Chris, Ella, Darcey and Libby Trueman (daughter and family).

The funeral service took place at St Francis Roman Catholic Church, Milford Haven, on Friday, October 25, followed by interment at St Peter’s and St Cewydd Church, Steynton.

Father Paul Osunyikanmi conducted the service. The bearers were Domenico Todaro, Roger Joyce, Peter Phillips, Paul Burgoyne and Mike Cole.

Principal mourners were: Emma and Elton Allen, daughter and son-in-law; Kate and Chris Trueman, daughter and son-in-law; Ella Lloyd, Darcey, Cerys and Libby, grandchildren; Paul Burgoyne, Tony Burgoyne, brothers, and their families; Mary Burgoyne, Elizabeth Walsh and Claire Roberts, sisters, and their families.

Arrangements were carried out by Tom Newing and sons, Milford Haven.