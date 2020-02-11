Store staff alerted police to a drink-driver who had been spotted bumping into things in the aisles.

Jamie Gwyn Bennett, of Beaumont Court, Peregrine Close, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 4.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said a Haverfordwest supermarket reported a man getting into a Ford Focus while appearing drunk in the store and bumping into things on January 14.

Bennett, 49, denied having a drink when police called at his address.

He was found to have 41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “It is a low reading, but Mr Bennett accepts it was above the limit. He did not realise that he was over the limit and apologises to the court for that.”

She added that losing his licence would have a significant impact on Bennett, as he had severe mobility problems.

Magistrates banned Bennett from driving for a year and ordered him to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.