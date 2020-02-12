POLICE are asking dog walkers to take responsibility for their pets after lambs were savaged in a livestock attack near Saundersfoot.

Three pedigree lambs were attacked in New Hedges on February 10, and two were badly injured.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “No dog identified; a public footpath runs below the fields.

“Please will all dog owners start to take responsibility for their dogs.”

Dog owners are reminded of this advice when walking in the countryside:

• Do not allow your dog to enter a field on its own and keep it under your control at all times.

• Keep your dog on a lead when crossing through fields that contain livestock.

• Stick to public right of ways.

When at home:

• Make sure you know where your dog is at all times.

• Ensure that your property is secure and that your dog cannot escape day or night.

• If you know your dog has previously chased or attacked sheep then take responsible measures to prevent it happening again.