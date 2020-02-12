POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which saw a teenage boy’s phone being taken from him.

The incident took place in Narberth on Wednesday, February 5.

A police spokesman said: “A 17-year-old reported being assaulted as he walked along Moorfield Road at around 6.15pm.

“This resulted in a scuffle and the victim’s phone being taken. This was later located. The two men have then run off into the Townsmoor Car Park.

“The men were described as follows: One was around 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, in his early 20s, with some facial hair. He had ‘longish’ hair, and was wearing a grey or brown puffer coat with a hood.

“The other was taller than the first man, and very skinny. He had short hair and was wearing tracksuit bottoms. He was left with blood around his mouth from the scuffle.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0082/05/02/2020/01/C.”