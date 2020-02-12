Maths confusion led to a Scleddau man’s driving ban being extended and cost him £237.

Shamus Dewaine, of Heol Dwr, Dwrbach, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 4.

Dwaine, 42, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said police received information that a Jaguar was being driven by a suspected disqualified driver in the Haverfordwest area on January 18.

The car driven by Dewaine was stopped at Treffgarne and it was discovered that he was banned from the road until February 17.

Gareth Walters, defending, said: “Unfortunately Mr Dewaine got his maths wrong in relation to his disqualification period.”

He added that Dewaine believed his ban had come to an end.

“He paid the price for the original offence and will pay the price for this one. It was not a deliberate breach.”

Magistrates added a further three months to Dewaine’s disqualification and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.