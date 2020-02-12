Two people were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Haverfordwest town centre this weekend.

Officers were called to Quay Street at around 11.45pm on Saturday, February 8.

Two men, aged 17 and 22, were interviewed and have been released under investigation.

Any witnesses who were in the area on Saturday night/Sunday morning should contact police on 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired you can also text 07811 311 908.