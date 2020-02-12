A university student took his own life after battling with mental illness, a coroner’s court has heard.

Adam Owen, of Cilgwn Road, Newport, Pembrokeshire was 22-years-old when he died on October 22, 2019.

Maggie Julien, the trainee coroner's officer for Pembrokeshire, said at an inquest on Thursday, January 30, that Mr Owen’s family first became aware there was an issue following his return home from his first year at the University of Leicester.

Ms Julien said: “His family said there were signs of self-harm and substance abuse, namely using Xanax."

In 2016, Mr Owen then attempted to self-harm and he was admitted to the mental health ward at Bro Cerwyn for a week.

Mr Owen was then referred to a clinic in Haverfordwest for substance misuse.

After 18 months Mr Owen requested that he be allowed to return to his studies and attended the University of the West of England.

During the summer Mr Owen stayed with his family in Newport and there did not appear to be any issues, Ms Julien said.

After returning to University, Mr Owen was taken to hospital in Bristol after making threats of self-harm and appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances. After release, he returned to stay with his father and stepmother in Newport.

Arriving home on Monday, October 21 Mr Owen said he wanted to go to bed.

On October 22, Mr Owen's father noticed that he was not in his bed. Going out to feed the horses in the field, Mr Owen's father found his son's body.

Giving the conclusion, Mark Layton the coroner for Pembrokeshire said: "Adam Owen suffered with a history of depressive illness.

"The evidence suggests he has taken deliberate steps to end his life, I, therefore, record a conclusion of suicide."

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.