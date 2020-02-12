A PAIR of cyclists from Milford and Broad Haven have succeeded in cycling 280 miles from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to raise money for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

Milford Haven Round Table member, Matthew Norman, accompanied by Denys Bassett-Jones, from Broad Haven, were part of a team of forty riders, including former world and Paralympic cycling champion Mark Colbourne MBE.

The ride took four days in total, with the team arriving in time for the Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales.

“Matthew and I have raised over £4000, and Ty Hafan are stating that they are on course to smash their original target of £40000 from the event as a whole,” said Denys.

“The ride was an amazing experience from start to finish. We had to battle with strong headwinds on the first day, quite a lot of punctures and mechanical issues throughout but the support we received from everyone back home helped us make it to the finish line.

“Cycling through the streets of Dublin as a group of forty cyclists, singing Welsh songs whilst flying the flag, getting incredible support from passers-by and fellow rugby fans, is an experience I will never forget.

Matthew added: “It’s such a wonderful opportunity to support a great charity. Having done lots of running events over the last 12 months I thought it was time to saddle up.”

You can still sponsor Denys and Matthew through their Just Giving pages: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denys-bassett-jones and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fatwelshblokeonabike.