An apologetic noisy neighbour asked a court not to return his sound system in a bid to remove the temptation to play loud music.

Mark Anthony Hambrook, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, February 10.

Hambrook, 35, pleaded guilty to 11 charges of failing to comply with a noise abatement notice, between May 10 and November 22.

Jill Davies, prosecuting on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council, said an abatement notice was served on Hambrook following complaints about loud music coming from his home and causing a nuisance.

The levels initially improved, but the issue began to escalate in February 2019 and numerous incidents were reported.

Miss Davies added the music was playing at ‘extremely antisocial times’, including late at night and the early hours of the morning, which had woken a neighbour’s baby.

“On November 22 officers from the council attended on two occasions and witnessed blatant breaches of the notice.”

An entry warrant was used to seize equipment including televisions, surround system, Xbox and speakers.

Hambrook said: “I would genuinely like to apologise to everyone I have upset. I am an alcoholic and I did not realised the extent of the noise.

“Sometimes I fall asleep with the music on.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He has shown genuine remorse and holds his hands up.

“He is an alcoholic, which does at times affect his judgement. He can consume a considerable amount of alcohol during the day and plays his music.

“Sometimes he passes out or falls asleep and the music continues to play.”

Mr Lloyd said Hambrook did not want his seized items returned, with the exception of one television which had sentimental value, as he did not want to be tempted to play loud music again.

He added that Hambrook had been unaware there was a young child at his neighbour’s home.

“This behaviour has ceased and he will not allow it to continue.”

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered Hambrook to pay £170 towards costs and a £20 surcharge.

They ordered the destruction of the seized equipment with the exception of one television.

The chairman of the bench said: “The offences were carried out over a significant period of time. It is an area heavily populated by families.”

He added: “It’s a major nuisance in society because sound systems are getting so powerful. Using a good set of headphones will not disrupt anyone else.”