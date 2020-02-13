FREE cancer information and support, as well as help with financial worries, is coming to Pembrokeshire next week.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s information bus, called Bronwen, will be visiting the area with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The bus will start off the week on Monday, February 17, at Tesco on New Street in St Davids from 9am to 3pm, before parking up at Tesco in Fenton Trading Estate in Haverfordwest, 9am to 3pm, on Tuesday, February 18. Visitors will also be able to drop into the bus in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, February 19, at Castle Square between 10am and 4pm.

On Thursday, February 20, Bronwen will be found outside Tesco on London Road in Pembroke Dock between 9am and 3pm, before finishing the week on Upper Park Road in Tenby from 9am to 3pm on Friday, February 21.

The friendly team of trained professionals, with first-hand experience of cancer treatments and front-line support services, are there for anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or caring for someone who is.

Cancer can affect every part of your life, not just your health. As well as answering questions about all types of cancers, the professionals will be able to help with the financial impact of cancer, which can be particularly hard for people just after Christmas.

A private room on board provides space for people to have more sensitive and private conversations with staff, who can help find the support that they need.

Moray Hayman, Bronwen Team Lead Cancer Information and Support Specialist on the unit, says “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health.

“We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“We’re here to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (7 days a week, 8am to 8pm). You can find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html