A Llandissilio man has been banned from driving for 19 months after he was caught behind the wheel while more than double the drink-drive limit.

Joseph Fraser, of Maesybryn, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 4.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police stopped Fraser’s Volvo on the A478 at Clunderwen on January 18 at 11pm.

He was found to have 78mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Fraser, 31, cooperated with the officer at the roadside and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He accepts he had been drinking in the day. He did not realise he was over the limit.”

The court heard that Fraser suffered from anxiety and depression but was taking steps to address his issues.

Miss Hanson added: “He is extremely sorry to be appearing before you, he realises it is a serious matter.”

Magistrates fined Fraser £120 and banned him from driving for 19 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.