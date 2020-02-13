YOUNG people will be sending a different kind of Valentine’s message tomorrow (Friday) as they urge county councillors to do more on climate change.

Youngsters will gather at County Hall, Haverfordwest at 10am on Friday, February 14, as part of the Fridays 4 Future Climate Strikes taking part across Europe.

The protest will be supported by the group Extinction Rebellion, who this week wrote to council leader David Simpson asking a series of question about how the council will work towards de-carbonising all aspects of life in Pembrokeshire.

The group is asking for a senior council official to meet with them to discuss the issues.

Among the questions posed by Extinction Rebellion is: “When is the council going to stop its leased car scheme for its directors? This encourages unnecessary car sales, and car usage.”

A similar protest will take place in Carmarthen, with nine-year-old twin sisters Elsie and Lucia Beck from Tenby leaving class to take part.

The girls hope the protest will highlight how many young people care about the climate emergency.

They will be walking out of their Welsh-medium school, Ysgol Hafan y Môr in Tenby to team up with fellow campaigner, 16-year-old Sophie Banning from Queen Elizabeth High School, Carmarthen, to march through the town.

They have invited Welsh secretary and local MP Simon Hart to come along and meet them, and offers have also been sent to the Welsh Assembly environment minister Lesley Griffiths and other local MPs and AMs, with each being told to 'bring their friends'.

A number of local schools in Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to pledge their support for the strike via social media.

The idea is at 10am pupils can gather outside or in their school hall and stand arranged in the shape of a heart.

Photos will then be uploaded to the event Facebook page “West Wales School Strike” and shared on Twitter to @F4F_Uk using the hashtag #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike.