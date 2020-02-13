FISHGUARD is set for four days of celebrations this month, as the town hosts celebrations of the Last Invasion of Britain and the French surrender in 1797.

On Thursday, February 20, members of the public will get the chance to find out if they are related to any eyewitnesses or participants in the events of February 1797.

This event is the continuation of a popular genealogy project and will take place in Fishguard Library between 6pm and 8pm. Local historians, Pembrokeshire Archives staff and genealogists will be on hand to help with research.

On Friday, February 21, there will be an evening of music, musings and mulled wine at Theatre Gwaun.

This will take the form of a Last Invasion Question Time, a historical Q&A where the audience asks questions to an expert panel. A chance to find out everything you want to know about the last invasion. Broadoak, a local folk group, will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

On Saturday, February 22, the celebrations will begin with Welsh dancers and music on the golden Mile before the Last Invasion community procession, led by the Corps of Drums and the Pembrokeshire Yeomanry in full uniform.

The procession from the Golden Mile to the Gorsedd Circle on Pensalde, starts at 11.35am and will include the Sea Cadets, Jemima Nicholas, local schools, clubs residents and families. There will be a prize for the best school banner in the parade.

At midday a Sea Cadet will signal by semaphore to the Old Fort triggering the ceremonial firing of the cannon, the big bang. The event will end with a return walk to the Royal Oak and music from Fishguard folk musicians.

The final event is a Last Invasion walking tour on Sunday. Walkers should meet by 11am at St Gwyndaf's Church Llanwnda.

The walk is around 5.2kms (3.2m) and will take around three hours. It will take in Carregwastad, and other key locations including Trehowell and Bristgarn Farms before heading to Goodwick Sands to view the surrender site and then onto the Last Invasion Tapestry in Fishguard.

Waterproof clothing and strong, sturdy footwear with a good grip are essential. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, dogs are not allowed on the walk.

Spaces can be booked in Fishguard Library.

These events are part of a wider planning leading up to a major celebration in 2022 of the last Invasion's 225th celebration.

For more information contact Dr Julie Coggins, chair of the Fishguard Last Invasion Trust, on jcoggins@btinternet.com.