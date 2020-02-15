UNDER the expert guidance of Chloe, pupils from Pembroke’s Golden Grove School’s Orange Class acted out a fantastic version of The Baby Bear’s Birthday Party.

The part was performed as a Twisted Fairy Tale with some very unusual guests joining in the celebrations.

The story was full of imagination and was good fun for all concerned.

In other school news, Golden Grove has seen a further development with the wildlife dipping pond within the schoolground. With funding from Tesco’s Bags of Help grant a platform has been built on the verge of the water. This will allow pupils to have safe access during dipping sessions.

The Springboard Group has recently enjoyed its Save our Hedgehogs sessions.

They pupils and parents worked closely with Ginny and the hedgehogs from Pembrokeshire Hogspital, learning about the different ways that this amazing species can be protected.