THE Haverfordwest owner of land in the Forest of Dean, facing a charge of failing to remove possessions including a caravan from the site, has cited the Magna Carta, electing to stand trial at crown court.

Stephen Chaloner, 56, will cite the medieval charter of rights agreed by King John at Runnymede, as his defence to the charge, magistrates in Cheltenham were told yesterday, February 12.

He had been ordered by Forest of Dean District Council on October 12, 2017 to remove the caravan, a poly tunnel and its associated fixtures, fittings and relevant paraphernalia, building materials and other materials and equipment from land at Brockweir Common by December 10 of that year.

However, when representatives from the district council checked on the situation in March 2019 they noticed that the items were on the site in breach of an enforcement order, it was alleged.

Chaloner, of Hawthorn Rise did not enter a plea, but elected to stand trial at the crown court.

Chaloner, who was not legally represented, cited clauses in the Magna Carta, and said that under common law there was no case to answer.

He was released on bail to attend a plea and trial hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on March 13.