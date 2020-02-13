POLICE are appealing for information after a car windscreen was smashed with a rock in Haverfordwest.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “The red Volkswagen Golf was parked in Castle Lake car park, near to the steps to Castle Square, when the damage to the rear windscreen was caused. A rock was found in the car.

“The incident took place sometime between 7.30am and 6pm on Saturday, February 8.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police online: http://bit.ly/dppReportOnline, by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote ref: DPP/0029/12/02/2020/01/C.”