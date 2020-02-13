A MILFORD Haven man will appear before Swansea Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly claiming benefits.

Kevin Lee, aged 65, of Glebelands, Hakin, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 13.

The offences occurred between September 20, 2017 and January 12, 2018 and between October 8, 2013 and September 19, 2017.

Lee claimed for employment support allowance and jobseekers allowance but failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that he had started work.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case had been set for trial.

However, Lee changed his pleas and will now appear before the Crown Court on February 28. He was released on unconditional bail.