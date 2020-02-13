A SMALLHOLDER has begun a 20 week prison term for animal welfare charges relating to the Bramble Hall 'horror farm' site in Pembroke Dock - the scene of a multi-agency operation to remove hundreds of animals last year.

Sean Ronald Burns of Bramble Hall was given 20 weeks in prison, to commence immediately, for illegal dog breeding, animal welfare charges and other summary matters.

Burns appeared before District Judge Chris James at Swansea Magistrates Court this morning.

He was handed an indefinite ban from keeping animals, including having any involvement or influence over the care or welfare of animals.

Burns, along with associate John Clayton, of Carmarthen, was yesterday (Wednesday) found guilty of a string of charges relating to operating an illegal slaughterhouse on the site of Bramble Hall Farm.

Date for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court for operating an illegal slaughterhouse, related hygiene offences, supply of unsafe food and animal by-product offences is awaited.