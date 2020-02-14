A drunk guest lashed out at three men and hurled racist and homophobic abuse when asked to leave a party.

Dylan Wyn Griffiths, of De Wiitenkade, Amsterdam, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 4.

Griffiths, 50, also admitted assaulting two other men during the same incident.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Griffiths and others attended a party at a Newport holiday house belonging to one of the victims on June 30.

“He was being rude and obnoxious so was asked to leave.”

Griffiths was ushered into a hallway to calm down, after directing racist abuse at his host’s partner.

He became aggressive and lunged at the host before shouting homophobic comments and grabbing one of the men by the arm.

He then pushed past and stated: “Who are you? I live here.”

A witness described Griffiths’ eyes as being ‘full of rage’, before he held the host by the throat and swung a punch.

There was a struggle to get Griffiths out of the house and he was described as ‘angry and tensed up’.

Mr Davies added: “It appears the defendant totally lost control of himself and lashed out at these people making those comments towards them.”

The court heard Griffiths was previously of clean character and no injuries were caused as a result of his actions.

Iwan Jefferies, defending, said Griffiths was not a homophobic or racist person and was remorseful for his actions.

“He lives in Amsterdam among a diverse and cosmopolitan population.

“He accepts his conduct was totally inappropriate. He was out of order, it was a moment of madness."

Mr Jefferies added that Griffiths had attempted to text the victim to apologise and make amends, but had not received a reply.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Griffiths was ordered to pay £357 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.