The Pembrokeshire public is being warned of more potential disruption as Storm Dennis blows in this weekend.

Pembrokeshire is under a yellow wind and rain warning for both Saturday and Sunday.

Following last week's Storm Ciara there are concerns that already weakened trees could fall in further strong winds.

It is likely that the Cleddau Bridge will be closed - either to high-sided vehicles or to all traffic - for periods over the weekend.

You can check the status of the bridge by going to the Pembrokeshire County Council website www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by texting 'bridge' to 80039 (texts charged at normal network rate).

Martyn Brennan, Operations Director for Transport for Wales Rail and Chris Pearce, Network Rail’s head of operations delivery for Wales and Borders said: “This Saturday will see Storm Dennis, bringing winds of up to 60mph, extremely heavy rain and a potential flooding risk around our network.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our first priority and as a result there will be speed restrictions in place across our network, on Saturday, and some areas will see a reduced service running.

“We expect to see extremely heavy rainfall on areas already affected by Storm Ciara last week and are preparing extensively for this.

“We will be working closely together to keep our customers moving however there are likely to be some short notice amendments on both Saturday and Sunday and we encourage all customers to check journey planning websites prior to travel.”