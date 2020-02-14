A STRONG Welsh name has been chosen for Folly Farm’s new baby rhino.

The month-old youngster will be known as Glyndŵr – in recognition of the attraction's founder, Glyn Williams.

The name of the critically-endangered Eastern black rhino calf was announced on BBC One’s The One Show yesterday (Thursday) evening following a vox pop around Tenby the previous day and social media post on Folly Farm’s Facebook page.

Scores of ideas for names were also made directly to Folly Farm.

“We wanted a Welsh name, because of course, the calf is the first rhino to have been born in Wales,” said Folly Farm PR officer, Emma Owen.

“Glyndŵr was a name suggested several times, and it was decided that this would be so appropriate because it’s the full name of our founding director, Glyn Williams.

“Glyn was the person who was always rooting for rhinos to come to Folly Farm, so it is really fitting that we name our little man after someone who has been such an important figure in Folly Farm’s development since its humble beginnings as a dairy farm.”

Meanwhile, baby Glyndŵr is happy and thriving under the care of his mum Dakima, who gave birth to him after a 15-month pregnancy.

He has also enjoyed his first mud bath from keepers Jack Gradidge and Rachel Puncher.

“Dakima is proving to be a wonderful natural mother,” said Emma. “Her maternal instincts kicked in straight away, and the keepers are being very respectful of her and the baby, who is doing absolutely brilliantly and even starting to grow a little horn.

“We know our visitors are very excited to meet Glyndŵr for the first time, but we are being guided by his mum and the weather before he goes on public display.”