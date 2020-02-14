POLICE have identified the dog responsible for a number of attacks on poultry in Pembrokeshire.

The incidents have been taking place recently in the Stepaside area.

The dog's owner has accepted responsibility for the animal; is to pay compensation to the poultry owners and has been recommended to find the dog another home.

Posting on Twitter today (Friday), Dyfed-Powys police's rural crime team said: "Successful outcome of ongoing poultry attacks in Stepaside area. Dog identified and owner accepted paying compensation by means of an ACR (Adult Community Resolution) and recommendation to rehome."