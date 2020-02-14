A CHARITY that has helped change the face of cancer care in Pembrokeshire and beyond has launched a single for Valentine's Day.

Adam Evans Thomas was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 1994. He and his family founded the Adam's Bucketful of Hope Charity.

Bucketful of Hope's choir, the Hope and Glory choir, has released its beautiful single, Light, to coincide with Valentine's Day.

The song has been especially composed for the choir by conductor and composer Sam Howley, with a backing track created by Pembrokeshire musician Seimon Morris.

It was recorded by Nick Swanell at Studio 49, Narberth, who also recorded and edited the video.

The choir rehearsals and concerts, as well as the single, have provided a massive boost in confidence and positivity to members.

Filming took place at county beaches and at Carew Castle.

Unfortunately, Adam lost his battle in 2004. However after his diagnosis he became involved with the Welsh Blood Service and the NHS, launching an appeal to find more bone marrow donors and getting 3000 people signed up to the register and raising £45,000 to test and register each donor.

When the appeal was closed donations kept flooding in and Adam decided to continue fundraising, this time for a cancer day care unit at Withybush Hospital, which was built in 2017, and high dependency room in Cardiff.

These days the charity continues in his memory. It provides support and distraction to cancer patients in Pembrokeshire, offering trips, activities, beauty treatments, coffee mornings, counselling, parties, an annual charity ball, and the choir.

The centre at 11 Dew Street Haverfordwest, includes a charity shop and a centre run by volunteers and patients. It aims to give patients distraction and something else to think about and also helps buy equipment to help support patients through their treatment and beyond.

The original intention was to end the charity when the day care centre was opened but due to demand from patients and supporters it has continued.

"We are hoping that this song will go viral and help raise some much-needed funds," said the charity's Chris Evans-Thomas.

"We want to make out Buckateers stars - the biggest distraction going."

Light was released on Bucketful of Hope's Facebook page and on YouTube.

