A HAVERFORDWEST man took his own life, after suffering depression for many years, a coroner’s court has heard.

David Michael Porter of Crundale, Haverfordwest, died on September 12, 2019.

Trainee coroner's officer, Maggie Julien, told the January 30 inquest that Mr Porter had moved into a house in Crundale with his sons and partner in 2001 and worked for Prism, a drug and alcohol abuse advisory service.

In October 2004 Mr Porter had to take time off work due to stress, Ms Julien said.

She added: "He was finding it hard to achieve the things they expected of him, he found it hard and more stressful when parents of the young service users he was trying to help wanted him to come down heavy on them.

"He wanted to help and support them as opposed to chastise them."

Mr Porter was then put on to a gradual return to work scheme, but Ms Julien said he was still "somewhat fragile".

In June 2005, Mr Porter's sons were involved in a serious road traffic collision. Attending the scene, Mr Porter saw one of his son’s trapped in the vehicle.

Ms Julien said: “This had a profound effect on his health and would lead to him to suffer from PTSD.

"In 2008 he was diagnosed with depression, generalised anxiety disorder and persistent mood disorder."

Mr Porter was then prescribed anti-depressants and suffered from insomnia.

He cut ties with both his sons, finding it too stressful.

In 2013, Mr Porter was seen by the police and crisis team, after he started to have a breakdown.

The trainee coroner’s officer said Mr Porter began to take overdoses of medication and started to self-medicate with alcohol and prescription medication.

Mr Porter split from his partner but they remained good friends, continuing to go on holiday together.

Seeing his psychiatrist, Mr Porter said in 2019 that he wanted to come off his medications and to resolve his mental health in other ways.

He then withdrew from mental health support and other medical appointments completely.

Mr Porter started planning a holiday with his ex-partner, who went to his house on September 12 after being unable to contact him.

When his ex-partner could not gain access to the property, she called the police, who forced entry to the house and found Mr Porter hanged.

Giving his conclusion, Mark Layton, the coroner for Pembrokeshire said: "Mr David Michael Porter had a history of depressive illness.

“I conclude from the evidence that he has taken deliberate steps to end his life. I, therefore, record a conclusion of suicide."

Mr Layton offered his condolences to the family.

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.