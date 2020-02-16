ARE you a new parent to the Narberth area and would like to meet other families? Have you lived in Narberth a good while and would like to get to know other families in our community?

Then why not pop along to one of this week’s free Big Rhyme Time sessions at the Queens Hall?

A qualified storyteller will entertain the children with rhymes, songs and stories while parents, grandparents and caregivers can meet, drink tea and get to know one another. There is also a free buffet lunch. Spaces are limited, so advance booking is advised.

Lara Herde, Queens Hall manager, said: “The project, funded by the Community Cohesion Fund, aims to encourage social interaction and build relationships within our community.

“It offers the opportunity for new-to-the-area parents/guardians and grandparents to bond, build roots and create an identity within their new community alongside existing families, which we hope will cement long-term social, supportive relationships.”

The first session takes place tomorrow (Monday) and sessions will also be held on Thursday and Saturday, finishing before the rugby. The rhymes and stories will be aimed at ages 0-five years old, but older siblings are welcome.

The Queens Hall are also looking for parents who might be interested in learning how to run sessions like these of their own. If you would be interested in taking part as a facilitator, please let them know.

For more information, or to book, contact Lara on 01834 861212 or manager@thequeenshall.org.uk