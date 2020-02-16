OVER £1,100 was raised for the Pembrokeshire Counselling Service from the recent soup and pudding lunch organised by Manorbier Newton Fundraisers.

There were two hours of hectic activity, both in the kitchen and in Lamphey Village Hall, where over 100 people were catered for. All the tables were beautifully laid and decorated with spring floral arrangements.

Visitors from all over the county, relaxed over their lunch, chatting with old friends and making new ones.

Along with four flavours of soup, there was a tempting array of desserts both hot and cold, with takeaways also available.

The organisers would like to thank everyone for supporting this event and consequently an important local charity. They also appreciate all the extra help from our supportive friends for washing up, clearing tables, waitressing, raffle and food donations and for taking care of the finances.

Pembrokeshire Counselling Service is a registered charity, helping Pembrokeshire people who are facing difficulties in their lives, offering independent counselling to improve their mental health and well being. The charity has thanked the fundraisers for raising the grand total of £1,177.20.