A CALL to support a plastic-free Pembroke and Monkton has been backed by Pembroke Town Council.

Jaimie Gurney, currently running a project in the Monkton and Pembroke area, under the guidelines set out by Surfers against Sewage in its plastic-free communities toolkit, is aiming is to gain plastic free status for Monkton and Pembroke, by following a checklist to help individuals and businesses to reduce the amount of avoidable single-use plastic they use.

In a letter to councillors, included in correspondence for the February 13 meeting, Miss Gurney said: “We are all aware of the environmental crisis we are all facing with plastic pollution at an all-time high; I feel it’s time we did something as a community to help do our own bit for the environment.

“Part of this criteria is to contact our local councillors to ask if they would be willing to get on board with the project, and ask them to introduce the motion to local governance so they may pass a resolution to support the journey to plastic-free community status.”

At the meeting, Mayor Gareth Jones said the town hall would be available free of charge for an event planned in connection with the project.

Councillor Jon Harvey said: “I would like to support this; we’re not going to rid the world of plastic overnight, but for us to support this will be very worthwhile.

“I’d like to throw my weight behind this.”

Following requests from councillors Jon Harvey and Clive Collins, members agreed the town council would support in principle the town backing a plastic-free status.