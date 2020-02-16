PEMBROKE Town Council’s new mayor for 2020-21 has promised to promote the town through its heritage, and value the work of its many volunteers.

At the February 13 meeting of Pembroke Town Council, mayor for the year, Councillor Linda Asman was proposed by Councillor Aidan Brinn, and seconded by Councillor Rose Blackburn.

Cllr Brinn praised Cllr Asman’s hard work and her success with the Henry VII and William Marshal statues, along with her work towards the town’s Henry Tudor Centre.

“Linda has the ability and experience and innovation to truly work for our ancient town of Pembroke, making Pembroke a stronger and more prosperous town for all our people,” he added.

Cllr Asman, who joined the council 12 years ago, said: “Pembroke is an amazing place, I’ve made it my mission to promote heritage,” adding: “I believe Pembroke’s future lies in exploiting its vast heritage, I’ve raised a great deal of money for the town projects.”

She said she would forgo a traditional mayor-making ceremony in favour of an evening celebrating the town’s volunteers, including Cllr Blackburn, stepping down after 30 years as town crier.

Cllr Blackburn is to be replaced as crier by the outgoing mayor, Cllr Gareth Jones.

“I promise I will be pro-active throughout the year, raising money for charities.”

The role of deputy mayor was a two-way fight between Councillor Dennis Evans, proposed by Cllr Blackburn, and Councillor Jon Nutting, proposed by Councillor Melanie Phillips.

Councillor Nutting, selected as deputy mayor, said he would be in an “unenviable position,” where he would be “sandwiched between an extremely capable next mayor and followed by someone just as capable”.

“Hopefully I will be able to be a good foil to Linda and make her time in office as smooth as possible,” he added.