Min-y-Don

Solva

£199,950

Min-y-Don is a three-bedroom apartment in an enviably elevated position enjoying stunning views of Upper Solva and St Brides Bay.

Solva, often described as the jewel in Pembrokeshire's crown, is situated in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, with the Pembrokeshire coast path affording the most amazing walks and scenery to enjoy.

Solva is a tiny but bustling village, boasting a wide variety of cafes, restaurants and pubs, all within walking distance of Min-y-Don.

It is the perfect location, being only 3.2 miles away from the smallest city of St Davids, with its famous cathedral, and just 13½ miles from the county town of Haverfordwest with all its amenities.

Solva is also in close proximity to Whitesands Bay and Newgale beach, both popular beaches for surfing enthusiasts and families alike.

Early viewing is advised.

