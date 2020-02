Police are concerned for Brett Beasley, 34, from Steyton, Milford Haven.

Brett was last seen on Buttermilk Lane, Pembroke today at 2.25pm.

He was on foot, wearing a grey hoody, red trainers and jeans.

He is described as short, with dark hair and blue eyes.

If you see Brett, or know where he is, please call 101

If you are Deaf, hard of hearing, or have difficulties with speech, you can also text the non-emergency line on 07811 311908.