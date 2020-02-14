A drink was thrown and two people punched during an unprovoked attack outside a Tenby pub.

Anthony Russell Kennedy. of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to three assault charges when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 4.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said the licensee of a Tenby bar asked customers to move inside with their glasses on August 8.

Kennedy, 32, took a glass out of another customer’s hand and threw its contents through the air at the licensee.

He turned around and punched the customer twice causing her to fall to the floor and breaking her glasses.

He then punched her husband on his chin so that he fell into the middle of the road.

Door-staff ran to assist and had to restrain Kennedy on the floor.

Katy Hanson, defending, said self-employed builder Kennedy had no previous convictions and was remorseful about the incident.

“This is something entirely out of character for him. He had been drinking on the day in question.”

She added Kennedy and his family had been in the area after visiting his grandmother in hospital.

“It had been an extremely pressured time for the family.

“He drank more than he normally would, and it may have affected him more than usual.”

Miss Hanson added Kennedy had no recollection of throwing the drink and had not intended to hit the victim.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Kennedy was ordered to pay £325 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.