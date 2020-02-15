TRAIN company Transport for Wales is launching a body camera trial for staff to help to prevent antisocial behaviour at stations and on journeys.

Last year there were more than 350 reported accounts of physical or verbal abuse against staff on trains in Wales and Transport for Wales (TfW) is keen to further reduce this number.

The trial will include four different type of cameras, and after a review period, one company will be selected to supply 300 across the network.

Ken Skates, Welsh Government Transport Minister, said: “Everyone has the right to work or travel on our network without the fear of abuse or threats. The rail staff there to help us are no different to our family and friends. They are working hard to get us from A to B, often in difficult circumstances.

“We must stamp out anti-social behaviour and do everything we can to support staff to do their jobs and let passengers make their journeys in a safe and pleasant environment.”

Marc Clancy, Transport for Wales Conductor said: “We have to deal with a range of people daily and most of our customers are grateful and polite. We work extremely hard to give our customers the best possible experience when using our services, however at times staff and passengers do experience occasional antisocial behaviour and abuse.

“The introduction of these cameras should act as a deterrent to antisocial behaviour, support assault prosecutions and boost public confidence in safety."

British Transport Police Superintendent Andrew Morgan, said:“We fully support the introduction of body worn cameras for Transport for Wales’ frontline staff - we know from experience that body worn video is a fantastic piece of kit that helps us in securing convictions against those who target staff with unnecessary violence or abuse."

Anyone with concerns about an incident on the railway can text British Transport Police on 61016.