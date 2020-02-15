Little Neath Barn

Angle

Offers around £359,995

A stunning barn conversion that provides well-proportioned character accommodation in an attractive rural but not remote location close to the south west Pembrokeshire coastline.

Little Neath Barn has been very tastefully created from stone outbuildings and incorporates some fine features including apex ceilings, an inglenook fireplace and a red Aga etc.

The principal rooms face west and are light and airy. Although sizeable, the garden is easily maintained. There are extensive countryside views and the Pembrokeshire coast path is within a mile. Little Neath Barn also has potential as a B&B business.

There are extensive ornamental gravel car parking facilities, and ample area for caravan/motorhome/boat storage, and patio area looking out to a large attractive west-facing garden.

Internally, it has been very tastefully renovated briefly comprising: reception/dining hall, cloakroom, sitting room with inglenook fireplace, kitchen/breakfast room with oil Aga, inner hall leading to bedrooms 1 and 2, both having the luxury of their own en-suite bathrooms, and on the first floor a landing area, bedrooms 3 and 4 and family bathroom.

Little Neath Barn would be ideal for retirees or a family, with the added bonus of a possible income if any future purchaser wished to look into using the property for B&B/guesthouse purposes.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com