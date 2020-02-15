A Milford Haven man has denied using coercive behaviour against his mother.

Grant Michael Irvine Gerrard, of Milton Crescent, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, February 12.

Gerrard, 31, pleaded not guilty to repeatedly engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, between July 1, 2018 and September 28, 2019 in Milford Haven.

It is alleged that Gerrard was verbally abusive, used threatening behaviour, and damaged property, which had a serious effect on his mother.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and Gerrard will stand trial on March 25.

He was released on bail with the conditions not to contact his mother, or to loiter within 100 metres of her home.